|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|Southern Maryland
|6
|2
|.750
|½
|x-Sugar Land
|4
|4
|.500
|2½
|Lancaster
|1
|8
|.111
|6
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Long Island
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|High Point
|5
|4
|.556
|½
|Somerset
|4
|5
|.444
|1½
|New Britain
|2
|6
|.250
|3
___
Somerset 4, High Point 2
Long Island 5, Lancaster 4
Southern Maryland 3, Sugar Land 0
York 7, New Britain 6
York at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.
Somerset at High Point, 2 p.m.
Sugar Land at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
Lancaster at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at York, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
