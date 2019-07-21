At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB York 8 2 .800 — Southern Maryland 6 3 .667 1½ x-Sugar Land 5 4 .556 2½ Lancaster 2 8 .200 6 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB x-Long Island 5 4 .556 — High Point 5 5 .500 ½ Somerset 5 5 .500 ½ New Britain 2 7 .222 3

___

Sunday’s Games

York 10, New Britain 7, 7 innings

Somerset 4, High Point 1, 7 innings

Sugar Land 6, Southern Maryland 0

Lancaster 8, Long Island 4, 7 innings

Monday’s Games

Sugar Land at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

New Britain at Long Island, 11:05 a.m.

Sugar Land at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

