Atlantic League

July 21, 2019 9:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 8 2 .800
Southern Maryland 6 3 .667
x-Sugar Land 5 4 .556
Lancaster 2 8 .200 6
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Long Island 5 4 .556
High Point 5 5 .500 ½
Somerset 5 5 .500 ½
New Britain 2 7 .222 3

Sunday’s Games

York 10, New Britain 7, 7 innings

Somerset 4, High Point 1, 7 innings

Sugar Land 6, Southern Maryland 0

Lancaster 8, Long Island 4, 7 innings

Monday’s Games

Sugar Land at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

New Britain at Long Island, 11:05 a.m.

Sugar Land at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

