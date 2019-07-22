|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|8
|2
|.800
|—
|Southern Maryland
|6
|4
|.600
|2
|x-Sugar Land
|5
|4
|.556
|2½
|Lancaster
|2
|8
|.200
|6
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Long Island
|5
|4
|.556
|—
|High Point
|6
|5
|.545
|—
|Somerset
|5
|5
|.500
|½
|New Britain
|2
|7
|.222
|3
___
Sugar Land at York, ppd.
High Point 6, Southern Maryland 4
New Britain at Long Island, ppd.
Sugar Land at York, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Sugar Land at York, Game 1, 11 a.m.
Sugar Land at York, Game 2, TBD
New Britain at Long Island, 11:05 a.m.
High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
