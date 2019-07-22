Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic League

July 22, 2019 9:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 8 2 .800
Southern Maryland 6 4 .600 2
x-Sugar Land 5 4 .556
Lancaster 2 8 .200 6
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Long Island 5 4 .556
High Point 6 5 .545
Somerset 5 5 .500 ½
New Britain 2 7 .222 3

___

Monday’s Games

Sugar Land at York, ppd.

High Point 6, Southern Maryland 4

New Britain at Long Island, ppd.

Advertisement
Tuesday’s Games

Sugar Land at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Sugar Land at York, Game 1, 11 a.m.

Sugar Land at York, Game 2, TBD

New Britain at Long Island, 11:05 a.m.

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District are building a new columbarium

Today in History

1937: FDR's Supreme Court-packing plan fails to clear Senate