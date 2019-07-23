Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

July 23, 2019 7:12 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 8 2 .800
Southern Maryland 6 4 .600 2
x-Sugar Land 5 4 .556
Lancaster 2 8 .200 6
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Long Island 5 4 .556
High Point 6 5 .545
Somerset 5 5 .500 ½
New Britain 2 7 .222 3

___

Tuesday’s Games

Sugar Land at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Sugar Land at York, Game 1, 11 a.m.

Sugar Land at York, Game 2, TBD

New Britain at Long Island, 11:05 a.m.

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Sugar Land at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

