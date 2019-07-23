At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB York 8 3 .727 — Southern Maryland 7 4 .636 1 x-Sugar Land 6 4 .600 1½ Lancaster 3 8 .273 5 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB High Point 6 6 .500 — x-Long Island 5 5 .500 — Somerset 5 6 .455 ½ New Britain 3 7 .300 2

Tuesday’s Games

Sugar Land 4, York 3

Southern Maryland 7, High Point 3

New Britain 6, Long Island 3

Lancaster 5, Somerset 4, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Sugar Land at York, Game 1, 11 a.m.

Sugar Land at York, Game 2, TBD

New Britain at Long Island, 11:05 a.m.

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Sugar Land at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

