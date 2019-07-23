|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|Southern Maryland
|7
|4
|.636
|1
|x-Sugar Land
|6
|4
|.600
|1½
|Lancaster
|3
|8
|.273
|5
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|6
|6
|.500
|—
|x-Long Island
|5
|5
|.500
|—
|Somerset
|5
|6
|.455
|½
|New Britain
|3
|7
|.300
|2
___
Sugar Land 4, York 3
Southern Maryland 7, High Point 3
New Britain 6, Long Island 3
Lancaster 5, Somerset 4, 10 innings
Sugar Land at York, Game 1, 11 a.m.
Sugar Land at York, Game 2, TBD
New Britain at Long Island, 11:05 a.m.
High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Sugar Land at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
