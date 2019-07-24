|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|Southern Maryland
|7
|4
|.636
|1
|x-Sugar Land
|7
|5
|.583
|1½
|Lancaster
|3
|8
|.273
|5
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|6
|6
|.500
|—
|Somerset
|5
|6
|.455
|½
|x-Long Island
|5
|6
|.455
|½
|New Britain
|4
|7
|.364
|1½
___
Sugar Land 5, York 0, 7 innings
York 10, Sugar Land 2, 7 innings
New Britain 3, Long Island 1, 7 innings
High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Sugar Land at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
New Britain at York, 6:30 p.m.
Sugar Land at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.