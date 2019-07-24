|At A Glance
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|Southern Maryland
|8
|4
|.667
|½
|x-Sugar Land
|7
|5
|.583
|1½
|Lancaster
|4
|8
|.333
|4½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|6
|7
|.462
|—
|New Britain
|5
|7
|.417
|½
|x-Long Island
|5
|7
|.417
|½
|Somerset
|5
|7
|.417
|½
Sugar Land 5, York 0, 7 innings
York 10, Sugar Land 2, 7 innings
New Britain 3, Long Island 1, 7 innings
Southern Maryland 2, High Point 1
New Britain 9, Long Island 8
Lancaster 5, Somerset 3
Sugar Land at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
New Britain at York, 6:30 p.m.
Sugar Land at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
