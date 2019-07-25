Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

July 25, 2019 1:12 am
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 9 4 .692
Southern Maryland 8 4 .667 ½
x-Sugar Land 7 5 .583
Lancaster 4 8 .333
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
High Point 6 7 .462
x-Long Island 5 7 .417 ½
Somerset 5 7 .417 ½
New Britain 5 7 .417 ½

Wednesday’s Games

Sugar Land 5, York 0, 7 innings

York 10, Sugar Land 2, 7 innings

New Britain 3, Long Island 1, 7 innings

Southern Maryland 2, High Point 1

New Britain 9, Long Island 8

Lancaster 5, Somerset 3

Thursday’s Games

Sugar Land at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

New Britain at York, 6:30 p.m.

Sugar Land at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

