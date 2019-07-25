Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

July 25, 2019 10:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 9 4 .692
Southern Maryland 8 4 .667 ½
x-Sugar Land 8 5 .615 1
Lancaster 5 8 .385 4
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Long Island 6 7 .462
High Point 6 8 .429 ½
New Britain 5 8 .385 1
Somerset 5 8 .385 1

___

Thursday’s Games

Sugar Land 5, High Point 3

Long Island 9, New Britain 1

Lancaster 10, Somerset 0

Friday’s Games

New Britain at York, 6:30 p.m.

Sugar Land at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

New Britain at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Sugar Land at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

