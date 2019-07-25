|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|Southern Maryland
|8
|4
|.667
|½
|x-Sugar Land
|8
|5
|.615
|1
|Lancaster
|5
|8
|.385
|4
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Long Island
|6
|7
|.462
|—
|High Point
|6
|8
|.429
|½
|New Britain
|5
|8
|.385
|1
|Somerset
|5
|8
|.385
|1
___
Sugar Land 5, High Point 3
Long Island 9, New Britain 1
Lancaster 10, Somerset 0
New Britain at York, 6:30 p.m.
Sugar Land at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
New Britain at York, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Sugar Land at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
