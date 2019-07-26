|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|10
|4
|.714
|—
|Southern Maryland
|9
|4
|.692
|½
|x-Sugar Land
|8
|6
|.571
|2
|Lancaster
|5
|9
|.357
|5
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Long Island
|7
|7
|.500
|—
|High Point
|7
|8
|.467
|½
|New Britain
|5
|9
|.357
|2
|Somerset
|5
|9
|.357
|2
___
York 11, New Britain 10
High Point 5, Sugar Land 4
Southern Maryland 11, Lancaster 6
Long Island 1, Somerset 0, 10 innings
New Britain at York, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Sugar Land at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
New Britain at York, 1 p.m.
Sugar Land at High Point, 2 p.m.
Long Island at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
