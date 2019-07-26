Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic League

July 26, 2019 10:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 10 4 .714
Southern Maryland 9 4 .692 ½
x-Sugar Land 8 6 .571 2
Lancaster 5 9 .357 5
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Long Island 7 7 .500
High Point 7 8 .467 ½
New Britain 5 9 .357 2
Somerset 5 9 .357 2

___

Friday’s Games

York 11, New Britain 10

High Point 5, Sugar Land 4

Southern Maryland 11, Lancaster 6

Advertisement

Long Island 1, Somerset 0, 10 innings

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Saturday’s Games

New Britain at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Sugar Land at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Britain at York, 1 p.m.

Sugar Land at High Point, 2 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Long Island at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders visit Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C.

Today in History

1775: US postal system established