|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|10
|4
|.714
|—
|Southern Maryland
|9
|5
|.643
|1
|x-Sugar Land
|9
|6
|.600
|1½
|Lancaster
|6
|9
|.400
|4½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Long Island
|7
|7
|.500
|—
|High Point
|7
|9
|.438
|1
|New Britain
|5
|9
|.357
|2
|Somerset
|5
|9
|.357
|2
___
New Britain at York, 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster 5, Southern Maryland 4
Sugar Land 6, High Point 4
Long Island at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
New Britain at York, 1 p.m.
Sugar Land at High Point, 2 p.m.
Long Island at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
