At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB York 10 4 .714 — Southern Maryland 9 5 .643 1 x-Sugar Land 9 6 .600 1½ Lancaster 6 9 .400 4½ Liberty Division W L Pct. GB x-Long Island 7 7 .500 — High Point 7 9 .438 1 New Britain 5 9 .357 2 Somerset 5 9 .357 2

___

Saturday’s Games

New Britain at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster 5, Southern Maryland 4

Sugar Land 6, High Point 4

Long Island at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Britain at York, 1 p.m.

Sugar Land at High Point, 2 p.m.

Long Island at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Southern Maryland at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

