The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Atlantic League

July 28, 2019 9:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 11 5 .688
x-Sugar Land 10 6 .625 1
Southern Maryland 9 6 .600
Lancaster 7 9 .438 4
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Long Island 8 8 .500
High Point 7 10 .412
Somerset 6 10 .375 2
New Britain 6 10 .375 2

___

Sunday’s Games

York 19, New Britain 1

Lancaster 4, Southern Maryland 1

Sugar Land 10, High Point 5

Long Island 4, Somerset 1

Monday’s Games

Southern Maryland at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Southern Maryland at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

