Atlantic League

July 29, 2019 9:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 11 5 .688
x-Sugar Land 10 6 .625 1
Southern Maryland 10 6 .625 1
Lancaster 7 9 .438 4
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Long Island 8 8 .500
High Point 7 11 .389 2
Somerset 6 10 .375 2
New Britain 6 10 .375 2

Monday’s Games

Southern Maryland 4, High Point 0

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Southern Maryland at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Southern Maryland at High Point, 11 a.m.

York at Somerset, 11:05 a.m.

Long Island at New Britain, 12:05 p.m.

York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

