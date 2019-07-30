At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB York 11 5 .688 — x-Sugar Land 11 6 .647 ½ Southern Maryland 10 6 .625 1 Lancaster 7 10 .412 4½ Liberty Division W L Pct. GB x-Long Island 8 8 .500 — High Point 7 11 .389 2 Somerset 6 10 .375 2 New Britain 6 10 .375 2

___

Tuesday’s Games

Southern Maryland at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Southern Maryland at High Point, 11 a.m.

York at Somerset, 11:05 a.m.

Long Island at New Britain, 12:05 p.m.

York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Southern Maryland at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.