|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|11
|5
|.688
|—
|x-Sugar Land
|11
|6
|.647
|½
|Southern Maryland
|10
|6
|.625
|1
|Lancaster
|7
|10
|.412
|4½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Long Island
|8
|8
|.500
|—
|High Point
|7
|11
|.389
|2
|Somerset
|6
|10
|.375
|2
|New Britain
|6
|10
|.375
|2
___
Southern Maryland at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Southern Maryland at High Point, 11 a.m.
York at Somerset, 11:05 a.m.
Long Island at New Britain, 12:05 p.m.
York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Southern Maryland at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
