Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic League

July 30, 2019 10:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 12 5 .706
x-Sugar Land 11 6 .647 1
Southern Maryland 10 7 .588 2
Lancaster 7 10 .412 5
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Long Island 8 9 .471
High Point 8 11 .421 1
New Britain 7 10 .412 1
Somerset 6 11 .353 2

___

Tuesday’s Games

High Point 4, Southern Maryland 0

New Britain 3, Long Island 2

York 3, Somerset 1

Advertisement

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Southern Maryland at High Point, 11 a.m.

York at Somerset, 11:05 a.m.

Long Island at New Britain, 12:05 p.m.

York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Southern Maryland at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Color guard parades U.S. and Australian colors during exercise closing ceremony

Today in History

1790: First US patent awarded for 'pot-ash maker'