|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|x-Sugar Land
|12
|6
|.667
|½
|Southern Maryland
|10
|7
|.588
|2
|Lancaster
|7
|11
|.389
|5½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Long Island
|8
|9
|.471
|—
|High Point
|8
|11
|.421
|1
|New Britain
|7
|10
|.412
|1
|Somerset
|6
|11
|.353
|2
___
High Point 4, Southern Maryland 0
New Britain 3, Long Island 2
York 3, Somerset 1
Sugar Land 7, Lancaster 6, 10 innings
Southern Maryland at High Point, 11 a.m.
York at Somerset, 11:05 a.m.
Long Island at New Britain, 12:05 p.m.
York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Southern Maryland at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
