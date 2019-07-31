At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Lancaster 7 11 .389 Sugar Land 12 6 .667 Southern Maryland 10 7 .588 York 12 5 .706 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB High Point 8 11 .421 Somerset 6 11 .353 New Britain 7 10 .412 Long Island 8 9 .471

___

Tuesday’s Games

High Point 4, Southern Maryland 0

New Britain 3, Long Island 2

York 3, Somerset 1

Sugar Land 7, Lancaster 6, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Southern Maryland at High Point, 11 a.m.

York at Somerset, 11:05 a.m.

Long Island at New Britain, 12:05 p.m.

York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Southern Maryland at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

