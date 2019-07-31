Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

July 31, 2019 6:35 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 13 5 .722
x-Sugar Land 12 6 .667 1
Southern Maryland 10 8 .556 3
Lancaster 7 11 .389 6
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Long Island 9 9 .500
High Point 9 11 .450 1
New Britain 7 11 .389 2
Somerset 6 12 .333 3

___

Wednesday’s Games

High Point 6, Southern Maryland 5, 10 innings

York 7, Somerset 1, 7 innings

Long Island 8, New Britain 1, 7 innings

York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Southern Maryland at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

High Point at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

