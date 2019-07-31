|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|14
|5
|.737
|—
|x-Sugar Land
|12
|6
|.667
|1½
|Southern Maryland
|10
|8
|.556
|3½
|Lancaster
|7
|11
|.389
|6½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Long Island
|9
|9
|.500
|—
|High Point
|9
|11
|.450
|1
|New Britain
|7
|11
|.389
|2
|Somerset
|6
|13
|.316
|3½
___
High Point 6, Southern Maryland 5, 10 innings
York 7, Somerset 1, 7 innings
Long Island 8, New Britain 1, 7 innings
York 5, Somerset 4, 7 innings
Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Southern Maryland at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
High Point at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
