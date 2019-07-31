At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB York 14 5 .737 — x-Sugar Land 13 6 .684 1 Southern Maryland 10 8 .556 3½ Lancaster 7 12 .368 7 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB x-Long Island 9 9 .500 — High Point 9 11 .450 1 New Britain 7 11 .389 2 Somerset 6 13 .316 3½

___

Wednesday’s Games

High Point 6, Southern Maryland 5, 10 innings

York 7, Somerset 1, 7 innings

Long Island 8, New Britain 1, 7 innings

York 5, Somerset 4, 7 innings

Sugar Land 4, Lancaster 2

Thursday’s Games

Southern Maryland at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

High Point at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

