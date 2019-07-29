ATP Abierto Mexicano de Tenis Micel Results

|Monday
|At Cabo del Mar
|Los Cabos, Mexico
|Purse: $858,565 (WT250)
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
|First Round
Prajnesh Gunneswaran, India, def. John Millman, Australia, 6-4, 1-6, 6-2.
Thanasi Kokkinakis, Australia, def. Maxime Janvier, France, 6-4, 6-4.
Guido Pella and Diego Schwartzman (2), Argentina, def. Gerardo Lopez Villasenor, Mexico, and Cameron Norrie, Britain, 6-1, 4-6, 10-6.
Gregoire Barrere and Lucas Pouille, France, def. Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Purav Raja, India, 6-3, 6-3.
