ATP Abierto Mexicano de Tenis Micel Results

Monday At Cabo del Mar Los Cabos, Mexico Purse: $858,565 (WT250) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles First Round

Prajnesh Gunneswaran, India, def. John Millman, Australia, 6-4, 1-6, 6-2.

Thanasi Kokkinakis, Australia, def. Maxime Janvier, France, 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles First Round

Guido Pella and Diego Schwartzman (2), Argentina, def. Gerardo Lopez Villasenor, Mexico, and Cameron Norrie, Britain, 6-1, 4-6, 10-6.

Gregoire Barrere and Lucas Pouille, France, def. Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Purav Raja, India, 6-3, 6-3.

