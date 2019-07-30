ATP Tour Abierto Mexicano de Tenis Micel Results

|Tuesday
|At Cabo del Mar
|Los Cabos, Mexico
|Purse: $762,455 (WT250)
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
|First Round
Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, def. Cristian Garin (6), Chile, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.
Radu Albot (7), Moldova, def. Janko Tipsarevic, Serbia, 7-5, 2-6, 6-0.
Taro Daniel, Japan, def. Tennys Sandgren, United States, 6-2, 6-0.
Kwon Soonwoo, South Korea, def. Cedrik-Marcel Stebe, Germany, 6-2, 6-1.
