ATP Tour Abierto Mexicano de Tenis Micel Results

Tuesday At Cabo del Mar Los Cabos, Mexico Purse: $762,455 (WT250) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles First Round

Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, def. Cristian Garin (6), Chile, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Radu Albot (7), Moldova, def. Janko Tipsarevic, Serbia, 7-5, 2-6, 6-0.

Taro Daniel, Japan, def. Tennys Sandgren, United States, 6-2, 6-0.

Kwon Soonwoo, South Korea, def. Cedrik-Marcel Stebe, Germany, 6-2, 6-1.

