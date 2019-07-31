Listen Live Sports

ATP Tour Abierto Mexicano de Tenis Micel Results

July 31, 2019 12:41 am
 
Tuesday
At Cabo del Mar
Los Cabos, Mexico
Purse: $762,455 (WT250)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
First Round

Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, def. Cristian Garin (6), Chile, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Radu Albot (7), Moldova, def. Janko Tipsarevic, Serbia, 7-5, 2-6, 6-0.

Taro Daniel, Japan, def. Tennys Sandgren, United States, 6-2, 6-0.

Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, def. Steve Johnson, United States, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (5).

Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Grégoire Barrère, France, 7-6 (5), 6-0.

Kwon Soonwoo, South Korea, def. Cedrik-Marcel Stebe, Germany, 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles
First Round

Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Divij Sharan, India, def. Ben McLachlan, Japan, and John-Patrick Smith, Australia, 7-5, 6-1.

