...

ATP Tour Abierto Mexicano de Tenis Mifel Results

July 31, 2019 11:48 pm
 
< a min read
Wednesday
At Cabo del Mar
Los Cabos, Mexico
Purse: $762,455 (WT250)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Second Round

Diego Schwartzman (3), Argentina, def. Ernests Gulbis, Latvia, 7-5, 6-0.

Kwon Soonwoo, South Korea, def. Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Mikhail Kukushkin (8), Kazakhstan, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 7-5, 7-5.

Radu Albot (7), Moldova, def. Taro Daniel, Japan, 6-1, 6-2.

Guido Pella (2), Argentina, def. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, 6-4, 6-2.

Taylor Fritz (5), United States, def. Prajnesh Gunneswaran, India, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles
First Round

Romain Arneodo and Hugo Nys, Monaco, def. Max Purcell and Luke Saville, Australia, 6-7 (16), 6-4, 10-8.

