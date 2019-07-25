ATP Tour BB&T Atlanta Open Results

|A U.S. Open Series event
|Thursday
|At Atlantic Station
|Atlanta
|Purse: $694,995 (WT250)
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
|Second Round
Bernard Tomic, Australia, def. Matthew Ebden, Australia, 6-4, 7-6 (3).
Alex de Minaur (3), Australia, def. Bradley Klahn, United States, 6-4, 6-4.
Taylor Fritz (2), United States, def.. Kevin King, United States, 6-2, 6-3
Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia def. Ugo Humbert (8), France, 6-2, 6-2
Radu Albot, Moldova, and Artem Sitak (4), New Zealand, def. Marcelo Arevalo, Estonia, and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, 6-4, 6-3.
Jack Sock and Jackson Withrow, United States, def. Ben McLachlan, Japan, and John-Patrick Smith, Australia, 6-2, 6-3.
