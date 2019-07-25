Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
ATP Tour BB&T Atlanta Open Results

July 25, 2019 9:58 pm
 
A U.S. Open Series event
Thursday
At Atlantic Station
Atlanta
Purse: $694,995 (WT250)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Second Round

Bernard Tomic, Australia, def. Matthew Ebden, Australia, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Alex de Minaur (3), Australia, def. Bradley Klahn, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Taylor Fritz (2), United States, def.. Kevin King, United States, 6-2, 6-3

Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia def. Ugo Humbert (8), France, 6-2, 6-2

Doubles
Quarterfinals

Radu Albot, Moldova, and Artem Sitak (4), New Zealand, def. Marcelo Arevalo, Estonia, and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, 6-4, 6-3.

Jack Sock and Jackson Withrow, United States, def. Ben McLachlan, Japan, and John-Patrick Smith, Australia, 6-2, 6-3.

