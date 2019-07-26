Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ATP Tour BB&T Atlanta Open Results

July 26, 2019 11:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
A U.S. Open Series event
Friday
At Atlantic Station
Atlanta
Purse: $694,995 (WT250)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Quarterfinals

Alex de Minaur (3), Australia, def. Bernard Tomic, Australia, 6-2, 3-0 retired.

Reilly Opelka, United States, def. Dan Evans, Britain, 7-6 (3), 7-5.

Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 7-5, 6-4.

Taylor Fritz (2), United States, def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 6-1, 7-6

Advertisement
Doubles
Quarterfinals

Bob and Mike Bryan (1), United States, def. Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Divij Sharan, India, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 10-7

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders visit Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C.

Today in History

1775: US postal system established