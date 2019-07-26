ATP Tour BB&T Atlanta Open Results

A U.S. Open Series event Friday At Atlantic Station Atlanta Purse: $694,995 (WT250) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Quarterfinals

Alex de Minaur (3), Australia, def. Bernard Tomic, Australia, 6-2, 3-0 retired.

Reilly Opelka, United States, def. Dan Evans, Britain, 7-6 (3), 7-5.

Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 7-5, 6-4.

Taylor Fritz (2), United States, def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 6-1, 7-6

Doubles Quarterfinals

Bob and Mike Bryan (1), United States, def. Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Divij Sharan, India, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 10-7

