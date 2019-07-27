ATP Tour BB&T Atlanta Open Results

A U.S. Open Series event Saturday At Atlantic Station Atlanta Purse: $694,995 (WT250) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Semifinals

Alex de Minaur (3), Australia, def. Reilly Opelka, United States, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), 6-3.

Taylor Fritz (2), United States, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3

Doubles Semifinals

Dominic Inglot, Britain, and Austin Krajicek (2), United States, def. Jack Sock and Jackson Withrow, United States, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

