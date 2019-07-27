Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
ATP Tour BB&T Atlanta Open Results

July 27, 2019 9:02 pm
 
A U.S. Open Series event
Saturday
At Atlantic Station
Atlanta
Purse: $694,995 (WT250)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Semifinals

Alex de Minaur (3), Australia, def. Reilly Opelka, United States, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), 6-3.

Taylor Fritz (2), United States, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3

Doubles
Semifinals

Dominic Inglot, Britain, and Austin Krajicek (2), United States, def. Jack Sock and Jackson Withrow, United States, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

