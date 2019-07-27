ATP Tour BB&T Atlanta Open Results

|A U.S. Open Series event
|Saturday
|At Atlantic Station
|Atlanta
|Purse: $694,995 (WT250)
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
|Semifinals
Alex de Minaur (3), Australia, def. Reilly Opelka, United States, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), 6-3.
Taylor Fritz (2), United States, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3
Dominic Inglot, Britain, and Austin Krajicek (2), United States, def. Jack Sock and Jackson Withrow, United States, 7-6 (4), 6-3.
Bob and Mike Bryan (1), United States, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, and Artem Sitak (4), New Zealand, 7-5, 6-3
