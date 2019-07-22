Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
ATP Tour BB&T Atlanta Open Results

July 22, 2019 10:08 pm
 
A U.S. Open Series event
Monday
At Atlantic Station
Atlanta
Purse: $694,995 (WT250)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
First Round

Alexei Popyrin, Australia, def. Denis Kudla, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Jordan Thompson (7), Australia, 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-3.

Bradley Klahn, United States, def. Marius Copil, Romania, 7-6 (3), 7-5.

Doubles
First Round

Dominic Inglot, Britain, and Austin Krajicek (2), United States, def. Matthew Ebden, Australia, and Tennys Sandgren, United States, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 10-5.

Radu Albot, Moldova, and Artem Sitak (4), New Zealand, def. Nick Kyrgios, Australia, and Tommy Paul, United States, 7-6 (7), 7-5.

