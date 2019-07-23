ATP Tour BB&T Atlanta Open Results

A U.S. Open Series event Tuesday At Atlantic Station Atlanta Purse: $694,995 (WT250) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles First Round

Matthew Ebden, Australia, def. Kamil Majchrzak, Poland, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Kwon Soonwoo, South Korea, def. Prajnesh Gunneswaran, India, 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-0.

Reilly Opelka, United States, def. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 7-6 (1).

Dan Evans, Britain, def. Jason Jung, Taiwan, 6-1, 6-1.

Advertisement

MORE

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.