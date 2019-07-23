ATP Tour BB&T Atlanta Open Results

|A U.S. Open Series event
|Tuesday
|At Atlantic Station
|Atlanta
|Purse: $694,995 (WT250)
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
|First Round
Matthew Ebden, Australia, def. Kamil Majchrzak, Poland, 7-6 (5), 6-3.
Kwon Soonwoo, South Korea, def. Prajnesh Gunneswaran, India, 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-0.
Reilly Opelka, United States, def. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 7-6 (1).
Dan Evans, Britain, def. Jason Jung, Taiwan, 6-1, 6-1.
Bernard Tomic, Australia, def. Frances Tiafoe (5), United States, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4).
Radu Albot (6), Moldova, def. Tennys Sandgren, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (4).
Taylor Fritz, United States, and Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Marius Copil, Romania, and Leander Paes, India, 7-6, (2), 6-4.
