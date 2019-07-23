Listen Live Sports

ATP Tour BB&T Atlanta Open Results

July 23, 2019 9:18 pm
 
A U.S. Open Series event
Tuesday
At Atlantic Station
Atlanta
Purse: $694,995 (WT250)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
First Round

Matthew Ebden, Australia, def. Kamil Majchrzak, Poland, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Kwon Soonwoo, South Korea, def. Prajnesh Gunneswaran, India, 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-0.

Reilly Opelka, United States, def. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 7-6 (1).

Dan Evans, Britain, def. Jason Jung, Taiwan, 6-1, 6-1.

Bernard Tomic, Australia, def. Frances Tiafoe (5), United States, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Radu Albot (6), Moldova, def. Tennys Sandgren, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Ugo Humbert (8), France, def. Cole Gromley, United States, 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, def. Jack Sock, United States, 7-6 (9), 7-6 (5).

Doubles
First Round

Taylor Fritz, United States, and Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Marius Copil, Romania, and Leander Paes, India, 7-6, (2), 6-4.

