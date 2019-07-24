Listen Live Sports

ATP Tour BB&T Atlanta Open Results

July 24, 2019 6:15 pm
 
A U.S. Open Series event
Wednesday
At Atlantic Station
Atlanta
Purse: $694,995 (WT250)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Second Round

Alexei Popyrin, Australia, def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert (4), 7-5, 6-3.

Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Kwon Soonwoo, South Korea, 6-3, 6-4.

Dan Evans, Britain, def. Radu Albot (6), Moldova, 7-6 (5), 5-7, 6-2.

Doubles
First Round

Marcelo Arevalo, Estonia, and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, def. Nicholas Monroe and Frances Tiafoe, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Ben McLachlan, Japan, and John-Patrick Smith, Australia, def. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (4).

Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Divij Sharan, India, def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, and Robert Lindstedt, Sweden, 2-6, 6-3, 13-11.

Bob and Mike Bryan (1), United States, def. Christopher Eubanks and Donald Young, United States, 6-4, 6-2.

