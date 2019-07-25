ATP Tour BB&T Atlanta Open Results

A U.S. Open Series event Thursday At Atlantic Station Atlanta Purse: $694,995 (WT250) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Second Round

Bernard Tomic, Australia, def. Matthew Ebden, Australia, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Alex de Minaur (3), Australia, def. Bradley Klahn, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles Quarterfinals

Radu Albot, Moldova, and Artem Sitak (4), New Zealand, def. Marcelo Arevalo, Estonia, and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, 6-4, 6-3.

Jack Sock and Jackson Withrow, United States, def. Ben McLachlan, Japan, and John-Patrick Smith, Australia, 6-2, 6-3.

Advertisement

MORE

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.