ATP Tour BB&T Atlanta Open Results

|A U.S. Open Series event
|Monday
|At Atlantic Station
|Atlanta
|Purse: $694,995 (WT250)
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
|First Round
Alexei Popyrin, Australia, def. Denis Kudla, United States, 6-3, 6-4.
Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Jordan Thompson (7), Australia, 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-3.
Bradley Klahn, United States, def. Marius Copil, Romania, 7-6 (3), 7-5.
Dominic Inglot, Britain, and Austin Krajicek (2), United States, def. Matthew Ebden, Australia, and Tennys Sandgren, United States, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 10-5.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.