ATP Tour Hall of Fame Open Results

July 20, 2019 7:20 pm
 
Saturday
At The International Tennis Hall of Fame
Newport, R.I.
Purse: $583,585 (ATP250)
Surface: Grass-Outdoor
Singles
Semifinals

Alexander Bublik (7), Kazakhstan, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-4.

Doubles
Semifinals

Marcelo Arevalo, El Salvador, and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, def. Ben McLachlan, Japan, and John-Patrick Smith (4), Australia, 7-5, 4-6, 10-4.

