ATP Tour Hall of Fame Open Results

|Saturday
|At The International Tennis Hall of Fame
|Newport, R.I.
|Purse: $583,585 (ATP250)
|Surface: Grass-Outdoor
|Singles
|Semifinals
Alexander Bublik (7), Kazakhstan, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-4.
Marcelo Arevalo, El Salvador, and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, def. Ben McLachlan, Japan, and John-Patrick Smith (4), Australia, 7-5, 4-6, 10-4.
