ATP Tour Hall of Fame Open Results

Saturday At The International Tennis Hall of Fame Newport, R.I. Purse: $583,585 (ATP250) Surface: Grass-Outdoor Singles Semifinals

Alexander Bublik (7), Kazakhstan, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-4.

John Isner (1), United States, def. Ugo Humbert (4), France, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 6-3

Doubles Semifinals

Marcelo Arevalo, El Salvador, and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, def. Ben McLachlan, Japan, and John-Patrick Smith (4), Australia, 7-5, 4-6, 10-4.

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Sergiy Stakhovsky, Ukraine, def. Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, and Leander Paes (3), India, 3-6, 7-6 (8), 11-9

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.