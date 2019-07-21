ATP Tour Hall of Fame Open Results

|Sunday
|At The International Tennis Hall of Fame
|Newport, R.I.
|Purse: $583,585 (ATP250)
|Surface: Grass-Outdoor
|Singles
|Championship
John Isner (1), United States, def. Alexander Bublik (7), Kazakhstan, 7-6 (2), 6-3.
Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Sergiy Stakhovsky, Ukraine, def. Marcelo Arevalo, El Salvador, and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, 6-7 (10), 6-4, 7-6 (11).
