ATP Tour Hall of Fame Open Results

Sunday At The International Tennis Hall of Fame Newport, R.I. Purse: $583,585 (ATP250) Surface: Grass-Outdoor Singles Championship

John Isner (1), United States, def. Alexander Bublik (7), Kazakhstan, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Doubles Championship

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Sergiy Stakhovsky, Ukraine, def. Marcelo Arevalo, El Salvador, and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, 6-7 (10), 6-4, 7-6 (11).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.