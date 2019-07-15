ATP Tour Hall of Fame Open Results

Monday At The International Tennis Hall of Fame Newport, R.I. Purse: $583,585 (ATP250) Surface: Grass-Outdoor Singles First Round

Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, def. Bernard Tomic, Australia, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Marcel Granollers, Spain, def. Prajnesh Gunneswaran, India, 6-2, 6-2.

Guido Andreozzi, Italy, def. Ivo Karlovic (6), Croatia, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (7).

Kamil Majchrzak, Poland, def. Alastair Gray, Britain, 6-3, 6-4.

Tennys Sandgren, United States, def. Denis Istomin, Uzbekistan, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

Doubles First Round

Nicholas Monroe, United States, and Mischa Zverev, Germany, def. Maxime Cressy and Keegan Smith, United States, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (4), 10-7.

Gong Mao-Xin and Zhang Ze, China, def. Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Purav Raja, India, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (10).

