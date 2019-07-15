ATP Tour Hall of Fame Open Results

|Monday
|At The International Tennis Hall of Fame
|Newport, R.I.
|Purse: $583,585 (ATP250)
|Surface: Grass-Outdoor
|Singles
|First Round
Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, def. Bernard Tomic, Australia, 6-2, 7-6 (5).
Marcel Granollers, Spain, def. Prajnesh Gunneswaran, India, 6-2, 6-2.
Guido Andreozzi, Italy, def. Ivo Karlovic (6), Croatia, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (7).
Kamil Majchrzak, Poland, def. Alastair Gray, Britain, 6-3, 6-4.
Tennys Sandgren, United States, def. Denis Istomin, Uzbekistan, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.
Nicholas Monroe, United States, and Mischa Zverev, Germany, def. Maxime Cressy and Keegan Smith, United States, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (4), 10-7.
Gong Mao-Xin and Zhang Ze, China, def. Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Purav Raja, India, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (10).
