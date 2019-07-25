ATP Tour Hamburg European Open Results

Thursday At Rothenbaum Sport GmbH Hamburg, Germany Purse: $1.93 million (WT500) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles Second Round

Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, def. Martin Klizan, Slovakia, 6-7 (6), 7-5, 6-1.

Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, def. Jan-Lennard Struff (7), Germany, 6-1, 7-6 (4).

Alexander Zverev (2), Germany, def. Federico Delbonis, Argentina, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Fabio Fognini (3), Italy, def. Rudolf Molleker, Germany, 7-5, 6-4.

Doubles Quarterfinals

Robin Haase and Wesley Koolhof (4), Netherlands, def. Julian Lenz and Daniel Masur, Germany, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, and Nicolas Jarry, Chile, def. Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies (2), Germany, 6-3, 4-6, 10-7.

Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, def. Tim Puetz and Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 6-2, 6-3.

Oliver Marach and Jürgen Melzer (3), Austria, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, 6-1, 6-4.

