Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ATP Tour Hamburg European Open Results

July 25, 2019 3:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Thursday
At Rothenbaum Sport GmbH
Hamburg, Germany
Purse: $1.93 million (WT500)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
Second Round

Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, def. Martin Klizan, Slovakia, 6-7 (6), 7-5, 6-1.

Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, def. Jan-Lennard Struff (7), Germany, 6-1, 7-6 (4).

Alexander Zverev (2), Germany, def. Federico Delbonis, Argentina, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Fabio Fognini (3), Italy, def. Rudolf Molleker, Germany, 7-5, 6-4.

Advertisement
Doubles
Quarterfinals

Robin Haase and Wesley Koolhof (4), Netherlands, def. Julian Lenz and Daniel Masur, Germany, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, and Nicolas Jarry, Chile, def. Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies (2), Germany, 6-3, 4-6, 10-7.

Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, def. Tim Puetz and Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 6-2, 6-3.

Oliver Marach and Jürgen Melzer (3), Austria, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, 6-1, 6-4.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|25 Service Contract Act Training
7|25 Maryland Outreach - Small Business...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Naval Forces tour the Ghanaian navy ship GNS Chemle

Today in History

1952: Puerto Rico becomes autonomous US commonwealth