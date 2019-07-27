ATP Tour Hamburg European Open Results

|Saturday
|At Rothenbaum Sport GmbH
|Hamburg, Germany
|Purse: $1.93 million (WT500)
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
|Semifinals
Nikoloz Basilashvili (4), Georgia, def. Alexander Zverev (2), Germany, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (5).
Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1.
Oliver Marach and Jürgen Melzer (3), Austria, def. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, and Nicolas Jarry, Chile, 7-6 (2), 6-3.
