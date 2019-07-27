ATP Tour Hamburg European Open Results

Saturday At Rothenbaum Sport GmbH Hamburg, Germany Purse: $1.93 million (WT500) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles Semifinals

Nikoloz Basilashvili (4), Georgia, def. Alexander Zverev (2), Germany, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (5).

Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1.

Doubles Semifinals

Oliver Marach and Jürgen Melzer (3), Austria, def. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, and Nicolas Jarry, Chile, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

