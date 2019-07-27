Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ATP Tour Hamburg European Open Results

July 27, 2019 3:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Saturday
At Rothenbaum Sport GmbH
Hamburg, Germany
Purse: $1.93 million (WT500)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
Semifinals

Nikoloz Basilashvili (4), Georgia, def. Alexander Zverev (2), Germany, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (5).

Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1.

Doubles
Semifinals

Oliver Marach and Jürgen Melzer (3), Austria, def. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, and Nicolas Jarry, Chile, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders visit Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C.

Today in History

1775: US postal system established