ATP Tour Hamburg European Open Results

Tuesday At Rothenbaum Sport GmbH Hamburg, Germany Purse: $1.93 million (WT500) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles First Round

Jan-Lennard Struff (7), Germany, def. Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, 6-1, 6-3.

Nikoloz Basilashvili (4), Georgia, def. Hugo Dellien, Bolivia, 6-4, 6-3.

Casper Ruud, Norway, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

Dominic Thiem (1), Austria, def. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Richard Gasquet, France, def. Sumit Nagal, India, 6-2, 7-6 (2).

Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, 6-3, 6-2.

Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, def. Yannick Hanfmann, Germany, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Alexander Zverev (2), Germany, def. Nicolas Jarry, Chile, 6-4, 6-2.

Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, def. Laslo Djere (6), Serbia, 6-3, 6-3.

Federico Delbonis, Argentina, def. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Fabio Fognini (3), Italy, def. Julian Lenz, Germany, 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles First Round

Robin Haase and Wesley Koolhof (4), Netherlands, def. Hugo Dellien, Bolivia, and Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, 3-6, 6-3, 10-5.

