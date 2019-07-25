Listen Live Sports

ATP Tour J. Safra Sarasin Suisse Open Gstaad Results

July 25, 2019 3:43 pm
 
Thursday
At Roy Emerson Arena
Gstaad, Switzerland
Purse: $588,200 (WT250)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
Second Round

Pablo Andujar (7), spain, def. Taro Daniel, Japan, 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (2).

Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, def. Denis Istomin, Uzbekistan, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (2).

Joao Sousa (5), Portugal, def. Gian Marco Moroni, Italy, 6-4, 6-4.

Roberto Bautista Agut (1), Spain, def. Jaume Munar, Spain, 7-6 (7), 6-4.

Doubles
Quarterfinals

Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen (4), Belgium, def. Treat Huey, Philippines, and Frederik Nielsen, Switzerland, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Philipp Oswald, Austria, and Filip Polasek (1), Slovakia, def. Simone Bolelli, Italy, and Joao Sousa, Portugal, 6-3, 6-2.

