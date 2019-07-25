ATP Tour J. Safra Sarasin Suisse Open Gstaad Results

Thursday At Roy Emerson Arena Gstaad, Switzerland Purse: $588,200 (WT250) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles Second Round

Pablo Andujar (7), Spain, def. Taro Daniel, Japan, 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (2).

Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, def. Denis Istomin, Uzbekistan, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (2).

Joao Sousa (5), Portugal, def. Gian Marco Moroni, Italy, 6-4, 6-4.

Roberto Bautista Agut (1), Spain, def. Jaume Munar, Spain, 7-6 (7), 6-4.

Advertisement

Doubles Quarterfinals

Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen (4), Belgium, def. Treat Huey, Philippines, and Frederik Nielsen, Switzerland, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Philipp Oswald, Austria, and Filip Polasek (1), Slovakia, def. Simone Bolelli, Italy, and Joao Sousa, Portugal, 6-3, 6-2.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.