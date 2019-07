Saturday At Roy Emerson Arena Gstaad, Switzerland Purse: $588,200 (WT250) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles Quarterfinals

Cedrik-Marcel Stebe, Germany, def. Thomas Fabbiano, Italy, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Semifinals

Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, def. Pablo Andujar (7), Spain, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Cedrik-Marcel Stebe, Germany, def. Thomas Fabbiano, Italy, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.