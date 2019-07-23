ATP Tour J. Safra Sarasin Suisse Open Gstaad Results

Tuesday At Roy Emerson Arena Gstaad, Switzerland Purse: $588,200 (WT250) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles First Round

Gian Marco Moroni, Italy, def. Tommy Robredo, Spain, 6-2, 6-2.

Jaume Munar, Spain, def. Malek Jaziri, Tunisia, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.

Joao Sousa (5), Portugal, def. Steve Darcis, Belgium, 6-4, 6-4.

Taro Daniel, Japan, def. Filippo Baldi, Italy, 6-4, 6-4.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, def. Henri Laaksonen, Switzerland, 6-0, 6-3.

Denis Istomin, Uzbekistan, def. Marc-Andrea Huesler, Switzerland, 6-3, 7-6 (0).

Doubles First Round

Roberto Carballes Baena and Jaume Munar, Spain, def. Jamie Cerretani, United States, and Thomas Fabbiano, Italy, 6-1, 6-4.

Guillermo Duran and Andres Molteni (3), Argentina, def. Paolo Lorenzi and Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 4-6, 6-3, 10-6.

Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Purav Raja, India, def. Denys Molchanov, Ukraine, and Igor Zelenay (2), Slovakia, 6-4, 6-2.

