ATP Tour Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag Results

July 19, 2019 6:55 pm
 
Friday
At ATP Stadion Goran Ivanisevic
Umag, Croatia
Purse: $590,835 (ATP250)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
Quarterfinals

Laslo Djere (3), Serbia, def. Leonardo Mayer (8), Argentina, 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3.

Attila Balazs, Hungary, def. Stefano Travaglia, Italy, 3-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Dusan Lajovic (4), Serbia, def. Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, 5-7, 6-3, 6-3.

Salvatore Caruso, Italy, def. Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, 6-4, 6-0.

Doubles
Semifinals

Robin Haase, Netherlands, and Philipp Oswald, Austria, def. Denys Molchanov, Ukraine, and Igor Zelenay, Slovakia, 7-5, 1-6, 10-8.

Oliver Marach and Jurgen Melzer, Austria, def. Leonardo Mayer and Andres Molteni, Argentina, 7-6 (5), 7-5.

