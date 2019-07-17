ATP Tour Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag Results

Wednesday At ATP Stadion Goran Ivanisevic Umag, Croatia Purse: $590,835 (ATP250) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles Second Round

Attila Balazs, Hungary, def. Filip Krajinovic (6), Serbia, 6-3, 6-7 (1), 7-6 (5).

Leonardo Mayer (8), Argentina, def. Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Stefano Travaglia, Italy, def. Fabio Fognini (1), Italy, 6-1, 2-1 retired.

Laslo Djere (3), Serbia, def. Paolo Lorenzi, Italy, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

Exhibition

Goran Ivanisevic, Croatia, def. Pat Rafter, Australia, 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles First Round

Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Ante Pavic, Croatia, def. Hans Podlipnik-Castillo, Chile, and Tristan-Samuel Weissborn, Austria, 6-2, 6-2.

Robin Haase, Netherlands, and Philipp Oswald, Austria, def. Andrey Rublev, Russia, and Andrei Vasilevski, Belarus, 4-6, 7-5, 16-14.

Denys Molchanov, Ukraine, and Igor Zelenay, Slovakia, def. Pablo Andujar and Gerard Granollers, Spain, 6-2, 6-2.

Leonardo Mayer and Andres Molteni, Argentina, def. Fabricio Neis, Brazil, and Cedrik-Marcel Stebe, Germany, 6-4, 6-1.

Antonio Sancic and Nino Serdarusic, Croatia, def. Daniel Altmaier and Rudolf Molleker, Germany, 7-5, 6-3.

Quarterfinals

Oliver Marach and Jurgen Melzer, Austria, def. Nikola Cacic and Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 6-2, 6-3.

