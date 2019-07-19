ATP Tour SkiStar Swedish Open Results

|Friday
|At Bastad Tennis Stadiun
|Bastad, Sweden
|Purse: $590,835 (ATP250)
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
|Quarterfinals
Nicolas Jarry (5), Chile, def. Jeremy Chardy, France, 6-1, 6-4.
Federico Delbonis, Argentina, def. Joao Sousa (8), Portugal, 6-2, 7-5.
Juan Ignacio Londero (6), Argentina, def. Richard Gasquet (4), France, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3.
Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1.
Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, def. Roman Jebavy, Czech Republic, and Matwe Middelkoop (1), Netherlands, 4-6, 6-4, 10-5.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.