ATP Work Tour Generali Open Results

Monday At Mercedes-Benz Sproportpark Kitzbuehel Kitzbuehel, Austria Purse: $654,000 (WT250) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles First Round

Dennis Novak, Austria, def. Jurij Rodionov, Austra, 6-3, 6-4.

Lorenzo Sonego (7), Italy, def. Federico Delbonis, Argentina, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4).

Matthias Bachinger, Germany, def. Martin Klizan, Slovakia, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), 7-6 (4).

Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. Hugo Dellien, Bolivia, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Advertisement

Jeremy Chardy, France, def. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, 7-6 (8), 7-5.

Doubles First Round

Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, and Guillermo Duran, Argentina, def. Lucas Miedler and Sebastian Ofner, Austria, 6-4, 7-6 (7).

Roman Jebavy, Czech Republic, and Matwe Middelkoop (3), Netherlands, def. Denys Molchanov, Ukraine, and Igor Zelenay, Slovakia, 6-4, 6-3.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.