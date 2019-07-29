Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
ATP Work Tour Generali Open Results

July 29, 2019 3:44 pm
 
Monday
At Mercedes-Benz Sproportpark Kitzbuehel
Kitzbuehel, Austria
Purse: $654,000 (WT250)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
First Round

Dennis Novak, Austria, def. Jurij Rodionov, Austra, 6-3, 6-4.

Lorenzo Sonego (7), Italy, def. Federico Delbonis, Argentina, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4).

Matthias Bachinger, Germany, def. Martin Klizan, Slovakia, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), 7-6 (4).

Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. Hugo Dellien, Bolivia, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Jeremy Chardy, France, def. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, 7-6 (8), 7-5.

Doubles
First Round

Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, and Guillermo Duran, Argentina, def. Lucas Miedler and Sebastian Ofner, Austria, 6-4, 7-6 (7).

Roman Jebavy, Czech Republic, and Matwe Middelkoop (3), Netherlands, def. Denys Molchanov, Ukraine, and Igor Zelenay, Slovakia, 6-4, 6-3.

